Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.60.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.