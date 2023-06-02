Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,231. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

