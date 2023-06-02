Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Masimo were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Masimo by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.71. 143,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Further Reading

