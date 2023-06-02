Peloton Wealth Strategists Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.11. 1,466,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,542. The company has a market cap of $253.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

