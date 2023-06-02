Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 250 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after buying an additional 148,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.