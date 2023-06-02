Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 25,000 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in B&G Foods by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,675.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 280,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -172.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.