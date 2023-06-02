PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,298,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,586,000 after acquiring an additional 188,538 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 165,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,968,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,316,000 after acquiring an additional 196,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $253.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

