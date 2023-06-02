Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Trading Up 7.4%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 595,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 680,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $953.00 million, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.85 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

