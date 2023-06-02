Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.94%. The company had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS.

PHR traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. 634,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,608.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $35,614.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,959.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,608.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

