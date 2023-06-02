Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 305 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,445,000 after buying an additional 98,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands
In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Constellation Brands Price Performance
STZ stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.07. 280,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,490. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Constellation Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.03%.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
