Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 305 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,445,000 after buying an additional 98,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.45.

STZ stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.07. 280,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,490. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

