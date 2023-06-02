Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Flywire worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $236,395.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 923,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,072.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $236,395.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 923,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,072.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,281,926 shares of company stock valued at $127,182,440 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.