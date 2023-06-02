Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Capri by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Capri by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

