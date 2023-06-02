Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,129,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,505,000 after buying an additional 135,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,765,000 after purchasing an additional 115,591 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $5,604,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,458. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

