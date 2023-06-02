Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 285,652 Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,652 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.70% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 569,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 837,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 12,461.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $2,062,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISA remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

