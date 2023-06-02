Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,062,265. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.85. 356,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

