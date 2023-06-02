Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,872,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,252 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,397,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after acquiring an additional 417,840 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,921,000 after acquiring an additional 663,275 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,405,000 after purchasing an additional 627,381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IEUR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 233,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

