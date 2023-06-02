Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 3,690 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $260.00. The company had a trading volume of 277,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,818. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

