Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Ciena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after acquiring an additional 178,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,582 shares of company stock valued at $954,572. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 434,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.