Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,886 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 480,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,999. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,521 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

