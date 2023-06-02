PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 67,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 68,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Insider Activity

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,764.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,564,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,377,791.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 142,514 shares of company stock worth $2,099,201. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

