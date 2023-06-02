Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.14. The company had a trading volume of 287,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.