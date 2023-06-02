Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.49. The company had a trading volume of 383,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,042. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.25. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

