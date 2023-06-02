Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 2,590 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,771,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,953,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

