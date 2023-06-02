Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.61. 272,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,466. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

