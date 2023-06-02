Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $618,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. 1,667,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,849,816. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $54.37.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

