Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $725,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 303,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,985,000 after buying an additional 270,780 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $453.29. 211,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

