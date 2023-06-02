Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $768,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,114. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $286.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.