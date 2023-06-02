Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,673. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $81.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb



Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

