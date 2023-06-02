Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,050 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 364,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 205,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 266,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,630. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.