Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 1,713.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,096,000 after buying an additional 2,747,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Trading Up 1.7 %
PYPL traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,432,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,434,409. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
