Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 1,495 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $208.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,246 shares of company stock worth $6,254,230. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.