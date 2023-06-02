Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 5,488 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,488 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,274,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 153,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,177 shares of company stock valued at $589,595. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

