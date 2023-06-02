Pitcairn Co. Has $285,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.12 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

