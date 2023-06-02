Pitcairn Co. Has $317,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $225.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

