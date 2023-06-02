Pitcairn Co. Has $360,000 Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

