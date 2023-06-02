Pitcairn Co. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SRC stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

