Pitcairn Co. Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 2,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Newmont by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 508,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 248,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -242.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

