Pitcairn Co. Sells 127 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.23. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

