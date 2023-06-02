Pitcairn Co. Sells 631 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,960,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $113.93 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average is $120.95. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

