Pitcairn Co. Takes $232,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.31. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

