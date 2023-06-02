POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.44

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 35979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

