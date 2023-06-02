Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.64 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Polymath has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $122.64 million and approximately $219,358.29 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00352446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013049 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13196301 USD and is down -8.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $375,052.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

