POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $69.05

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.05, but opened at $72.37. POSCO shares last traded at $72.70, with a volume of 31,841 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
POSCO Stock Up 5.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
