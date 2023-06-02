POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $69.05

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.05, but opened at $72.37. POSCO shares last traded at $72.70, with a volume of 31,841 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 412.6% during the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 569,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 458,086 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in POSCO by 241.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 264.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

