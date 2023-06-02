PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0040 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $465,384.41 and $1,787.77 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00348429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018669 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000486 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003728 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,339,823 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

