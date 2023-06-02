PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.90

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.90 and traded as high as C$23.15. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$22.90, with a volume of 414,558 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSK. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.13.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.
PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.
Read More
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.