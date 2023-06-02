PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.90

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.90 and traded as high as C$23.15. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$22.90, with a volume of 414,558 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSK. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.13.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.1471018 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

