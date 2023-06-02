Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Cut to C$110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $631.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 57.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $3,515,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 3,525.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

