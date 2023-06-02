Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Cut to C$110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
PDS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Precision Drilling Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of PDS stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $631.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.