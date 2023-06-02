Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Trading Down 0.2%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Progress Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Acquisition Company Profile

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

