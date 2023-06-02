ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Position Boosted by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,382 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 2.3% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.38% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 10,804,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,195,000 after buying an additional 130,031 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,758,000 after purchasing an additional 89,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,674,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,531 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,580,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,321,000 after buying an additional 37,825 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 14,902,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,453,939. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

