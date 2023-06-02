ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 6,969,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 27,079,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 211,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,586,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.