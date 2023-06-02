ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €7.80 ($8.39) and last traded at €7.82 ($8.41). Approximately 677,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.95 ($8.54).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.10 ($7.63) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.89.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.